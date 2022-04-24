Alwar: Amid a row over the demolition of a temple in Rajasthan's Alwar, the anti-encroachment demolition drive by the authorities continues with the forest department razing a cowshed in the latest action. While the demolition of the Hanuman Goshala in Maithna village on April 21, which had been built illegally as per the authorities in the Kathumar subdivision has raised concerns about the animals, authorities said they have arranged an alternate space for the cows. Authorities said that the cowshed was built on 40 bighas of land by illegal occupation, which has now been made encroachment free.

Hindutva organisations have objected to the move even as politics has also started heating up on the matter. Laxmangarh Ranger Jatin Sen said that in compliance with a 2020 order by the Assistant Conservator of Forests Court, Rajgarh, a notice was issued to the operator of the gaushala in December 2021 to vacate the gaushala and move the cows elsewhere, but he did not comply with the notice. On Thursday, April 21, the Forest Department took action to remove the encroachment from the gaushala by running a bulldozer. A large number of villagers, including Forest Department, Kathumar Police, Revenue Department officials, were present.

The Gaushala operator had asked for 10 days to remove the encroachment, but a protest by the villagers prompted the anti-encroachment team to go ahead with the drive. Three temples that were built illegally between 250 and 300 years as per authorities were razed by the local municipality in Alwar recently.

