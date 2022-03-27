Lucknow: After taking oath as the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister for the 2nd term, Yogi Adityanath has asked all the Additional Chief Secretaries and Principal Secretaries to prepare an action plan for the next 100 days of the government.

Sources who confirmed the development said that after the CM's directions, the heads of all the departments have started brainstorming to devise the action plan. A high-level meeting of senior officials of the Home Department was held under the chairmanship of Additional Chief Secretary Home Avnish Awasthi in this regard, sources said. At the meeting, “there was brainstorming about the future strategy to further strengthen the law and order of Uttar Pradesh and to effectively control crimes, said a source.

As per the sources, Awasthi directed the police department and its units and at the district level “to make the police strong and effective in a planned manner”. In order to provide better police facilities to the common people, he also stressed further strengthening the public utility services related to the police. He has asked the officers to make the Prevention of Corruption Organization, Economic Offenses Research Wing (EOW), Vigilance, SIT, and CBCID more powerful and effective for effective action on corruption and economic crime.

Awasthi further said that the “use of technology will be further encouraged to bring transparency and speed up the work of various police units”. “Along with this, the women's beat system and anti-Romeo squad will be further strengthened. The formation of a Special Prosecution Unit will also be considered for providing maximum punishment for mafia and women's crimes”.

