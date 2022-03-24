Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh): The Chief Minister's Office invited 11 saints from Varanasi and 5 scholars of Kashi Vidya Parishad for the swearing-in ceremony of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to be held on March 25. After the election results on March 10, it was evident that the BJP would once again form the government in the state for 5 years with Yogi Adityanath as the helm.

Professor Ram Narayan Trivedi speaking of the scholars of Kashi

Yogi Adityanath will take oath as the Chief Minister of the state for the second time in a row. The party is making grand plans for the swearing-in ceremony of the CM and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, BJP President JP Nadda, and Chief Ministers of many BJP-ruled states are slated to attend this program.

Preparations have been completed in Lucknow, invitations have also been sent out to all the dignitaries attending the swearing-in ceremony along with 11 saints from Varanasi, 5 scholars of Kashi Vidvat Parishad have also been invited. All the scholars were informed about the invitation from the Chief Minister's Office by phone. Here, the scholars of Kashi are carrying a special gift for Yogi Adityanath in the swearing-in ceremony.

On March 25, on behalf of Kashi Vidya Parishad, senior Vice President of the Council, Prof. Ram Chandra Pandey, Chairman of BHU Grammar Department, Prof. Ram Narayan Dwivedi, Head of the Department of Astrology, Banaras Hindu University, Prof. Vinay Kumar Pandey, Prof. Kashi Vidya Parishad. Bhagwat Sharan Shukla and Professor Ram Kishore Tripathi are included in the list of guests to attend this swearing-in ceremony.

Ram Narayan Dwivedi, General Secretary of Kashi Vidya Parishad and Professor of BHU Grammar Department said that he has received a call from the Chief Minister's Office and he has confirmed the departure of five scholars.

However, due to ill health Professor Ram Narayan Trivedi would not be able to go. Talking to ETV Bharat Professor Ram Narayan Trivedi said that, "Chief Minister Yogi remains very firm on the issue of Hindutva. Apart from Baba Vishwanath in Kashi, he also has a special attachment to Baba Kal Bhairav. Whenever he comes to Kashi, even if it is for some time, he does not forget to visit Kaal Bhairav ​​Temple and Baba Vishwanath Temple."

"Even at the time of expansion of the temple of Baba Vishwanath, the Kashi Vidyalaya Parishad was given the responsibility for the protection and maintenance of the temples. Therefore, Kashi Vidya Parishad is also going to give some special gifts from Kashi Vishwanath temple."

He also said that "the scholars attending the swearing-in ceremony will take special blessings of Baba Vishwanath for the Chief Minister Yogi. This includes the Bhasma, Rudraksh and the silk robes offered to Baba Vishwanath and Baba's 'bibhooti' from Kaal Bhairav ​​temple to ward off evil eye from the Yogi government.

Professor Ram Narayan Trivedi added that, "it is a very proud moment that Yogi Adityanath is going to take oath for the second time as Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh. Therefore, after the completion of the oath-taking ceremony on behalf of the scholars of Kashi, will be blessed with Baba's blessings to run the government without any problem for 5 years."