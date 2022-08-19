Nainital (Uttarakhand): The girl, along with her friend, had come to Nainital for sightseeing. Both were from Lucknow and staying at a hotel. The girl after having a brawl with her boyfriend over the phone consumed liquor and created a ruckus in the middle of a road. She also slit her wrist. Pedestrians and curious onlookers after seeing her condition deteriorating rushed her to BD Pandey Hospital. Dr Azhar, who was attending to the patient, said, "The girl suffered an injury on her wrist. After providing her with first-aid, she was discharged from the hospital."

Police said, the girl was a resident of Lucknow and had come to Nainital for sightseeing. She was staying along with her female friend at a hotel in the Tallital area of Nainital. She was talking over the phone with her boyfriend in the hotel late on Thursday evening. Later, the telephonic conversation turned into a verbal spat. After which the girl consumed alcohol and cut her wrist. She then came out of the hostel and created a ruckus in the middle of the road. She is being grilled, police added.