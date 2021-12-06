New Delhi: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's officer on special duty (OSD) Lokesh Sharma was called by the Delhi Police crime branch on Monday in connection with a phone tapping case. The crime branch interrogated Lokesh for three and half hours in its Rohini's office.

As per the information, this is the fourth time when the investigating agency has summoned Lokesh as he kept on skipping summons issued by the crime branch. The Delhi Police's crime branch had sent the first notice to Sharma to appear for questioning on July 24 and the second on October 22, but he did not appear, citing personal reasons. OSD reached the office at 11 am along with her advocate.

The Delhi police had registered an FIR in March this year against Sharma on charges of criminal conspiracy, criminal breach of trust and unlawfully intercepting telephonic conversation on a complaint by Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat.

However, the Delhi court had put restrictions on taking strict action against him till January 13.

Audio clips of alleged telephonic conversations between Shekhawat and Congress leaders had surfaced when Sachin Pilot and 18 party MLAs supporting him rebelled against Ashok Gehlot.