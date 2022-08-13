Dehradun: A day after registering a case, Uttarakhand Police has summoned bodybuilder and Instagram Influencer Bobby Kataria aka Balwant Kataria after a viral video showed him drinking in the middle of Dehradun-Mussoorie road. After the video went viral, a case was registered against him under Sections 290 (causing public nuisance), 510 (consumption of alcohol in a public place), 336 (endangering human life or personal safety of others), 342 (wrongful restraint of a person) and section 67 of the Information Technology Act by Uttarakhand Police.

An official said a notice under CrPC 41A has also been sent to him by the Thana Cantt Police, in which Kataria has been asked to appear in the police station for questioning and recording the statement. According to Dehradun police, three notices can be sent to Bobby Kataria after which a non-bailable warrant can be issued against him from the court.

DGP Ashok Kumar warned Bobby Kataria that if he does not appear for questioning in the police station in time, the police will take strict action against him. After the DGP's order of action, Kataria posted on his Facebook wall that it he had become “used to have meals in the jail”. In an Instagram post, Kataria while reacting to the police case, said he is flying to the UAE. Kataria -- who has 6.3 lakh followers on Instagram -- was earlier seen lighting a cigarette on one of the back rows of a SpiceJet plane.

Passengers are not allowed to take lighter in the plane. Passengers are also not allowed to smoke in the plane. SpiceJet had said the smoking incident had taken place in its Dubai-Delhi flight on January 20 when passengers were boarding the plane and the cabin crew members were busy with completing the on-boarding procedure. After investigation, the airline had put the passenger on "no flying list" for 15 days in February, it mentioned.

According to regulations of aviation regulator DGCA, an airline has the power to ban an "unruly" passenger for a certain period of time if he or she violates any rules. When the video of this incident was posted on Twitter on Thursday, Scindia had responded: "Investigating it. There will be no tolerance towards such hazardous behaviour." (Agency inputs)