Mumbai: Bollywood actor Salman Khan has been issued an Arms license after he applied for a weapon license for self-protection in the backdrop of threat letters that he received recently, Mumbai Police said on Monday. The Bollywood actor had recently met Mumbai Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar and the Joint Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Vishwas Nangre-Patil.

Last month, Salman Khan and his father, screenplay writer Salim Khan received a letter threatening that the father-son duo would meet the same fate as Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala who was killed in May. Salim's security team found the letter outside their Mumbai home near the Bandra Bandstand promenade, where he goes for his routine morning jog.