Agartala: Tripura state secretary of CPI -M Jitendra Choudhury on Friday alleged that after the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Tripura on January 4, the number of Covid positive cases have started increasing in the state.

"Since the Prime Minister's public meeting at Swami Vivekananda Maidan on January 4, COVID in the state has been taking an increasingly aggressive form. In such a difficult situation, the people of the state were eagerly waiting to hear about the steps being taken by the state government to deal with COVID, especially the new version of Omicron.

"But what the chief minister said in his press conference on 12 January about the state government's readiness to deal with this new influx of COVID is very disappointing. With this, the picture of continuous indifference and irresponsibility of the BJP-IPFT coalition government towards public health and Covid has come to the fore again," he claimed.

Also Read:

"In order to identify the new version of COVID Omicron, arrangements have to be made to supply adequate kits to each sub-division quickly. Mass examination initiatives should be taken in each sub-division. Adequate medicine, diet, oxygen, trained staff and other necessary equipment should be provided in the Covid centres. The government will have to bear the entire cost of treating the patients with COVID and provide free food to their families until they recover completely," the opposition demanded.

Choudhury also demanded according to the announcement of the government, all the families who have died of Covid so far will have to pay Rs.10 lakhs. "Special efforts will be made to recruit young doctors, paramedics, nurses, and other trained youth from the state who have been sitting on the sidelines for the past few years to revive the state's crumbling health system, including tackling Covid," he added.

Also Read Amid Omicron surge, Centre and Maharashtra indulge in vaccine war