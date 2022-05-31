Rudraprayag: Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed concerns over the littering of garbage by the devotees on the route to Kedarnath in Uttarakhand amid the ongoing Char Dham yatra and urged people to maintain the dignity and purity of the pilgrimage sites. PM Narendra Modi on Sunday addressed the nation during the 89th edition of his monthly radio program, Mann Ki Baat when he highlighted the issue.

However, the PM highlighted, that in the midst of these complaints, good pictures from the yatra have emerged as well. “Where there is devotion, there is creativity and positivity too,” he added. He talked about a few devotees of Kedarnath, who are also practising cleanliness apart from performing religious rituals.

He mentioned that while some devotees are picking up trash from the pilgrimage road, and cleaning the places nearby, many NGOs and groups associated with the Swachh Bharat Mission too, have taken it upon themselves to keep the premises clean.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has also shared some videos of cleanliness drives launched in the Kedarnath after taking inspiration from the PM's address over the issue. In the video, a devotee who came on Kedarnath Yatra can be heard saying that, inspired by PM Modi's Mann Ki Baat program, he is running a cleanliness campaign in Kedarnath and takes a pledge not to spread dirt in future.

While on the other side, at the administrative level also all the efforts are being made to keep the shrine clean, "responsible companies are continuously making efforts for the disposal of garbage in Kedarnath Dham" said Rudraprayag DM Mayur Dixit.