New Delhi: Days after the oil companies raised the prices of petrol, diesel and Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG), Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) has also increased the price of domestic piped natural gas (PNG) by Rs 1 per standard cubic meter (SCM) effective from Thursday.

The price of one kg CNG has reached Rs 59.01 per kg in Delhi. The new price will come into effect from today, March 24. In Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad, the CNG will cost Rs 61.58 per kg and in Gurugram the price is at Rs 67.37per per kg.

According to IGL, PNG will cost Rs 36.61 per unit in Delhi and Rs 35.86 per unit in Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad. People in Gurugram will need to pay Rs 34.81 per SCM while in Muzaffarnagar, Meerut and Shamli, the new rate is Rs 39.37 per SCM. The new rates will come into effect from today. The move will affect more than 72 lakh domestic households.

As per data provided by the Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB), as of December 31, 2020, the total number of domestic PNG connections in India was approximately 72.47 lakh.

Petrol and diesel prices were hiked by 80 paise per litre for the second consecutive day across the country on Wednesday. In the first hike in four months, the fuel prices were raised on Tuesday.

Also read: Petrol, diesel prices hiked for 2nd day in a row