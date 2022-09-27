Patna: A woman who was jailed in 2015 for murdering her husband is finally hopeful of getting back her child who was declared dead twice by the police, municipal officials, and local panchayat representative. Munni Devi, 27, has been fighting a long legal battle to reunite with her 7-year-old child.

On Tuesday, a division bench of Justice A Amanullah of the Patna High Court heard the matter. After seeing the pictures and documents produced by Munni, the court was convinced that the child was alive. Gaya SSP Harpreet Kaur investigated and recovered the child from Munni's in-laws' house. Now she is hopeful of getting her child back with the intervention of the High Court.

Munni claimed that she was implicated in a false case. "I was falsely implicated in the murder of my husband, as the body was found on the road in Kathautia-Ghutiatola of Magadha Medical Police Station, near my parent's house. All my family members were arrested on 24th May 2015. My father-in-law, Kishori Yadav had filed an FIR against all of us.

I got bail from Patna High Court after nine months. After which I started looking for my son. I asked my in-laws, but they told me that he died three months after I went to jail," she said. After that, she came to know from the villagers that his son was alive and was living with his grandparents. Munni then reached Gaya district court on February 17, 2017, and lodged a complaint against her in-laws before the judge.

The matter, however, dragged on as her in-laws got anticipatory bail on the basis of their claim that the child had died due to deteriorating health. "The boy's grandfather has been arrested, but his uncle, Vijay Yadav alias Binay has run away. We have recovered the child and the mother has also identified him on the basis of the photo she had with her. However, as per the direction of the court, we will do a DNA match after getting permission. The child is safe," SSP Gaya Harpreet Kaur said.