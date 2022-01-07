Sitarmarhi: Yet another callous approach of Bihar Health Department came to the forefront when two Sitamarhi teenagers were given 'Covishield' vaccines, instead of 'Covaxin'. Last week, two teenagers were administered Covishield instead of Covaxin in Nalanda.

Infuriated over the incident, villagers blocked the road. Health workers and paramedics sensing danger fled from the spot.

A complaint has also been lodged in this connection with Dumra police station of Sitamarhi district.

Children staged protest on the road and created ruckus. Several vehicles were stuck in the traffic jam.

The recipients of the 'wrong vaccine' have been identified as 16-year-old Naitk Kumar and Akash Rashtogi. Akash's age is also below 18 years.

Two session sites--one of giving Covishield and the other for Covaxin-- were functional at the same place, few yards away from each other.

In the absence of information both the children went to 'Diet Bhawan', where people above 18 years were being given 'Covishield'.

Both of them said, "We went to a person who was maintaining a register. Our names were entered in the registered and asked to take the vaccine. Thereafter, we took the vaccines."

"But, before taking the jabs, we reminded the operator that our age is below 18 years. Despite that we were not given proper guidance," they added.

Both the aggrieved children were also chased away when they went to lodge a complaint with Dumra police along with their relatives.

Dr Suresh Chandra Lal, Civil Surgeon of Sitamarhi district, said, "Both the children were kept under observation of more than an hour and thereafter, they were sent to home. We have learnt that without registration, the two children were given vaccines."

Heath workers from the organisation 'Doctors For You' were involved in giving Covid vaccines to people. Action will be taken against those found guilty, said the civil surgeon.

