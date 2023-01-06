Buxar (Bihar): Three convicts were awarded ten years of rigorous imprisonment (RI) and a fine of Rs 10,000 each after being found guilty by the court of additional district and sessions judge Vivek Rai in a 1991 murder case. The incident dates back to March 29, 1991, when a person named Kashi Nath Choubey was killed near a canal in Buxar district of the state.

Land dispute was stated to be the motive behind the murder. Thereafter a case was instituted against three accused — Kanhaiya Choubey, Ganesh Choubey and Awadh Kishore Choubey — at Sikraul police station. Gulab Choubey was the complainant and came forward to lodge an FIR against the three aforementioned accused.

Read: Bihar court admits petition against Ramdev over insulting 'women, Indian culture'

Continuous hearing was going on at the Buxar civil court in the murder case. Finally, the additional district and sessions court after going through the evidences produced by the police and listening to the pleas of counsels of both the plaintiff and defendant, found three accused guilty of committing the crime.

Additional public prosecutor Dadan Kumar Singh said, "On March 29, 1991, Kashi Nath Choubey had been killed in a land related dispute near the Bhakhwa canal bridge in Buxar district of the state. Thereafter a case was instituted against three accused — Kanhaiya Choubey, Ganesh Choubey and Awadh Kishore Choubey at Sikraul police station."

The APP further said that all the three accused were residents of Shakin Bhakhwa and the complainant in the case was Gulab Choubey. After the framing of charge sheet and completing hearings, the court found the three accused guilty of the crime. The court slapped ten years of rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs 10,000 on each of the trio, Kumar said.