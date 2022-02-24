Palamu: In a heartwarming gesture, the operative expenditure for two-year-old suffering from spinal muscular atrophy in Jharkhand's Palamu was partly covered by Coal India Limited recently. Srishti, who lives in Palamu along with her parents, was in desperate need of financial help and sought assistance from the public.

The issue was picked up and reported by ETV Bharat back in February-March 2021, also leading to a campaign where people would be able to deposit funds for treatment.

Srishti's father Satish Kumar Ravi noted that his daughter was on the ventilator for as long as 10 hours every day, functions for which were taught to the parents by doctors for a month.

However, during the campaign, the subject circulated widely, leading even to Bollywood actor Sonu Sood appealing for help for Srishti, grabbing the eyes of several organizations.

The major push in the issue finally happened through Coal India Limited on Thursday, wherein Srishti was admitted to AIIMS Delhi and was administered the injection manufactured by Swiss company Novartis, priced at Rs 16 crore.