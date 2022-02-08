Ujjain: A Sikh man died by suicide inside a Gurudwara in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain late on Sunday. The man took the extreme step since he was unhappy about losing his job as a university professor.

The deceased, Kamaljeet Singh, had visited the Gurudwara at 7 pm on Sunday and was there till 8 am on Monday. Singh was discovered hanging by a Gurudwara staff in the morning, who informed the police. Upon recovering the body, the police found traces of blood in the bathroom, and further discovered that the deceased had severed a vein in his hand. Singh had lost his job eight days ago and had unsuccessfully attempted suicide before as well.

Jai Prakash Sharma, Superintendent of Police for the Dewas Gate police station, said that an FIR was registered in the matter and an investigation had been initiated. "It has been learned that Kamaljeet has already attempted suicide. He was very worried about losing his job. In the preliminary investigation, it seems that he first cut the vein of his hand and then hanged himself. The body has been taken in possession and sent for post-mortem", the police officer said.

