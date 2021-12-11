Goa: After alluring the women voters of West Bengal through the “Lokkhir Bhandar”, a monthly payment scheme for the homemakers of the state ranging from Rs 500 to Rs 1,000, Trinamool Congress is planning to woo women voters in the upcoming Assembly elections in the western Indian coastal state of Goa.

In line with the “Lokkhir Bhandar” scheme, Trinamool Congress intends to start a “Grihalaxmi’ scheme in Goa if voted to power. The monthly payment under the proposed scheme would be Rs 5,000.

Goa is slated to go for the polls in the next few months. Trinamool Congress intends to make a major headway in the Goa assembly polls. Already a number of erstwhile Congress leaders in Goa have joined Trinamool Congress.

In the attempt to make the headway, Trinamool has announced this “Grihalaxmi’ scheme to allure the women voters of Goa.

Trinamool Congress Lok Sabha member, Mouhua Moitra announced this proposed project at a colourful programme in Goa on Saturday. Trinamool leadership claims that the proposed scheme would benefit around 3.5 lakh homemakers in the state.

Also Read: Trinamool Congress nominates Luizinho Faleiro for Rajya Sabha

On Friday, Congress general secretary, Priyanka Gandhi announced that if Congress is voted to power in Goa then they would reserve 30 per cent of the state government jobs for women. It is perceived that by announcing the “Grihalaxmi’ scheme, Trinamool Congress has thrown a subtle challenge to Congress in Goa as well.

On Sunday, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee and Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee will be arriving in Goa.

The announcement of the “Grihalaxmi’ scheme is perceived to be significant before her visit.