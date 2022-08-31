Hubbali (Karnataka): Ganpati idol was installed at Eidgah ground at Hubbali-Dharwad on Wednesday. This comes after a late-night direction by the Karnataka High Court that upheld the Dharwad municipal commissioner's decision to allow the celebration of Ganesh Chaturthi at Eidgah ground at Hubbali-Dharwad. The court rejected pleas challenging permission for allowing the rituals on the ground.

Justice Ashok S Kinagi of the Karnataka High Court held that the property belonged to the Dharwad municipality and Anjuman-e-Islam who had challenged the municipal commissioner's order, was only a leaseholder for a period of 999 years at a fee of Re 1 per year. This comes after the Supreme Court ordered status quo by both parties - Waqf Board and the State government, in Bengaluru's Idgah Maidan case, earlier on the same day.