New Delhi: After Delhi Chief Minister and AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal called for Gujarat civil servants to work in tandem with his party ahead of polls, former civil servants including IAS officers and diplomats have written to the Election Commission to derecognise the party under provisions of Order 16A of the Election Symbols (Reservation and Allotment) Order, 1968.

The letter addressed to the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) has been undersigned by Karnataka's former Addl Chief Secretary M Madan Gopal, IAS and has a list of 56 more signatures of civils servants as annexure, and delves in detail on why the party should face the Election Commission's action.

Here is the full letter:

15.09.2022

To,

The Chief Election Commissioner The Election Commission of India Nirvachan Sadan

Ashoka Road

New Delhi- 220 001

Sub: Withdrawing recognition of the Aam Aadmi Party (“AAP”) under Order 16A of the Election Symbols (Reservation and Allotment) Order, 1968

Sir,

We are writing to you in order to bring to your notice certain egregious violations as stipulated under Order 16A of the Election Symbols (Reservation and Allotment) Order, 1968 by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), through its National Convenor Mr. Arvind Kejriwal.

We totally disapprove of unbalanced and controversial comments made by Mr. Kejriwal during a press conference held in Rajkot, Gujarat on September 3rd 2022. A perusal of the live stream of the press conference reveals that whilst addressing the press, Mr. Kejriwal repeatedly induced public servants of the State of Gujarat to work in tandem with the AAP to ensure its victory in the State elections that are to be conducted in the subsequent months. Mr. Kejriwal called upon public servants, including policemen, home guards, aanganwaadi workers, state transport drivers and conductors and polling booth officers, to aid the AAP in the upcoming State elections.

We totally disapprove of the blatant efforts of AAP to politicize civil servants. We reiterate that civil servants are meant to be non partisan and serve the Government and the people and execute policies adopted by the Parliament and the executive.

In disingenuously inducing public servants to “work for the AAP”, Mr. Kejriwal ignores that civil servants are bound by the Code of Conduct. Through his unacceptable comments, public servants have been relegated to being employees of political parties in power. The reality that AAP seems to have forgotten is that public servants do not owe any allegiance to political parties. Their responsibility is to work towards the furtherance of public welfare and security at large. We firmly believe that such instigative comments, coming from the convener of the AAP and a sitting Chief Minister, indisputably diminish public confidence in the institutions and guardians of the State.

Mr. Kejriwal has directly addressed poll booth workers insinuating that they have worked in favour of a political party and then induced them to join hands with AAP. Further, he has fervently appealed to state transport drivers and conductors to persuade each passenger travelling by state transport to vote for the AAP by clicking on the “jhaadu” button. He has applauded their alleged efforts in influencing passengers to vote for the AAP. Additionally, Mr. Kejriwal has attempted to induce police officers and advised them against following regulations and procedures that have been mandated by the State Government.

Mr. Kejriwal has manipulated these public servants through misleading considerations, stating that in exchange for their allegiance, the AAP will award them with free electricity, free education, new schools, transfer “thousands of rupees” to the bank accounts of the women of their households and fulfil their additional demands within one month of the AAP coming into power in the State.

We emphatically state that through his comments, Mr. Kejriwal has attempted to persuade public servants to act in contravention with the principles and ethics by which they are governed and to act as agents for AAP in the upcoming elections. It is relevant to note the Representation of the People Act, 1951 which under Section 6A mandates the disqualification of every person found guilty of a corrupt practice and under Section 123 lays down definition of corrupt practices clearly states that obtaining or procuring or abetting or attempting to obtain or procure by a candidate or his agent or, by any other person with the consent of a candidate or his election agent, any assistance (other than the giving of vote) for the furtherance of the prospects of that candidate’s election, from any person in the service of the Government is a corrupt practice. Therefore, the scheme of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, under Section 6A and Section 123, categorically bar the commission of corrupt practices such as the usage of government machinery and the use of undue influence that interfere with the free exercise of electoral rights.

Additionally, the ECI and the various Courts of our country, have time and again reiterated the utmost importance of purity in the conduct of our elections. It has been established that the election process must remain untainted and free from prejudice. In view of the above, Mr. Kejriwal’s appeals subvert electoral democracy and undermine public service which is the backbone of India’s administration and unity in diversity. We hope that the civil servants ignore such blandishments.

We bring this incident to your notice as it is not a casual misstep or a stray error, but a deliberate and calculated appeal made by the AAP with the intention of utilising government machinery for one’s own political victory. We state that under the cloak of innocent appeals, a veiled effort has been made to utilise officers of the state to further the personal electoral prospects of the AAP. In this regard, it is imperative that the real motive of such inducements are realised, as their impact has a great bearing on the democratic ethos with which India’s elections are conducted. We state that such distasteful inducements, unknowingly trap innocent individuals in a murky web of corruption. A political party that is actively seeking to entice public officers and servants to choose sides in a political campaign cannot be acting out of any bona fides.

We strongly believe that if the AAP is permitted to continue such dangerous campaigning, a grave precedent will be set, having serious consequences not only for the persons to whom these appeals have been made, but also for the person making such appeal.

As per Order 16A of the Election Symbols (Reservation and Allotment) Order, 1968 your kindself is empowered to withdraw the recognition of a party which has failed or has refused or is refusing or has shown or is showing defiance by its conduct or otherwise to observe the provisions of the Model Code of Conduct for Guidance of Political parties or follow or carry out the lawful directions and instructions of the Commission given from time to time with a view to furthering the conduct of free, fair and peaceful elections or safeguarding the interests of the general public and the electorate in particular.

In view of the above, we request the ECI to withdraw the recognition of the AAP as a recognised political party in light of its flagrant violations as under Order 16A of the Election Symbols (Reservation and Allotment) Order, 1968 as the conduct of the National Convenor of AAP has breached the Model Code of Conduct and is also in grave violation of provisions of the Representation of Peoples Act, 1951.

Coordinator

M Madan Gopal, IAS

Former Addl Chief Secretary, Karnataka