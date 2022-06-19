New Delhi: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has granted e-visas to over 100 Sikhs and Hindus in Afghanistan on priority on Sunday. This comes a day after terrorists of the ISIS Khurasan reportedly stormed into the Gurudwara Karte Parwan in Kabul and fired at the worshipers, killing at least two people.

Arindam Bagchi, the official spokesperson of the MEA said, “We are deeply concerned at the reports emanating from Kabul about an attack on a sacred Gurudwara in that city. We are closely monitoring the situation and waiting for further details on the unfolding developments.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to condemn the attack in Kabul. "Shocked by the cowardly terrorist attack against the Karte Parwan Gurudwara in Kabul. I condemn this barbaric attack, and pray for the safety and well-being of the devotees," he tweeted.