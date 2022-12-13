Bastar (Chhattisgarh): After Indore in Madhya Pradesh, Jagdalpur in Chhattisgarh achieved the feat of holding a 'plastic-free' wedding ceremony. The Jagdalpur Municipal Corporation came forward and also played an important role in providing assistance to the groom's family, who was keen on organising the marriage sans the plastic items and products.

Banners for decoration, flowers to festoons, besides the plates, glasses and tea cups all items were made of paper. Guests, participants and family members were told to cooperate to make the event successful. Akshay Parashar, the groom, said, "Whenever I attended other wedding ceremonies, plastic cups and glasses were found strewn all around. As we know that plastics don't degrade easily, so we took an initiative so that a positive message should go to society. Our motto was that we should not be casual in disposing of waste material. We should be very particular about the cleanliness of the environment."

DK Parashar, the groom's father, who is also the brand ambassador of Jagdalpur cleanliness drive, said, "During the wedding ceremony of my son, we were using natural flowers for decoration. Even the leaves of the flowers were natural. We made separate provisions for wet and dry waste. Besides, an arrangement for a Green bag was made for disposing of leftovers. Apart from this, I had roped in an NGO that took the remaining food for distribution among the needy."