Kapurthala (Punjab): Day after the attempted sacrilege at the Golden Temple, a similar incident has been reported from Kapurthala district of Punjab on Sunday.

The incident, as per news agency ANI, took place in Nizampur village where a man allegedly committed the sacrilege of Nishan Sahib.

A viral video showed locals thrashing the man. The man was later handed over to the police.

More details on the incident are awaited.

Meanwhile, police have filed a case in the attempted sacrilege incident at the Golden Temple.

Angry devotees lynched a youth on Saturday after he attempted to jump into the reserved area where the Holy Guru Granth Sahib is kept.

An FIR has been registered under Section 295A, 307 IPC against the unidentified person, whose autopsy, as per reports, will be conducted on Sunday.

At around 6 pm on Saturday, the man tried to make an attempt of sacrilege at the Golden Temple, which was immediately stopped by the Shiromani Samiti employees on the spot. The young man had crossed the railing and reached near the Guru Granth Sahib. The incident happened when the evening recitation was going on. Enraged by the act, the angry devotees beat the youth to death.