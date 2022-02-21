Patna/Ranchi: Maverick politician and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) president Lalu Prasad's 'buffooneries' and 'gimmicks' to hog the headlines is known to all. The RJD chief aptly knows how to turn an event into celebrations or roadshows to remain in limelight.

On Monday, the Special CBI Court in Ranchi will pronounce the quantum of punishment in one of the Fodder Scam cases about the Doranda Treasury. RJD supporters right from Ranchi to Patna are eagerly waiting for the outcome of the Special Court ruling. If RJD chief Lalu Prasad is convicted for more than six years in the case, then he will have to remain behind bars for at least six months. On the other hand, if he is handed down punishment for less than six years, then Lalu Prasad will be out of jail immediately, say sources.

In this context, it may be recalled that on January 9, 1999, when Lalu Prasad was released from the Beur Central Jail, he took an elephant ride to his residence in Patna, with scores of supporters celebrating the moments while accompanying the procession.