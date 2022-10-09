New Delhi: The BJP on Sunday claimed that AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal's "fear of losses" in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh elections led to Delhi Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam's resignation and demanded the removal of Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain over corruption allegations. The Delhi unit of Congress also demanded to know when Sisodia and Jain will be sacked from the Kejriwal cabinet.

The parties were reacting after Gautam on Sunday resigned from his post, amid a controversy over his presence at a religious conversion event where Hindu deities were allegedly denounced. The BJP had attacked him, Arvind Kejriwal and the Aam Aadmi Party after a video went viral which showed Gautam attending the event on October 5, calling them ''anti-Hindu".

Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri said that Gautam had resigned due to pressure from the BJP. He said that resignation was not enough but legal action should also be taken against him and he should be expelled from the party for condemning Hindu gods and goddesses. "Apart from this, resignations should also be taken from the Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and Satyendra Jain involved in corruption," he said.

He accused Kejriwal and his ministers of not hesitating from condemning Hindu gods and goddesses for their political ambitions. "Gautam's resignation does not mean that there has been any improvement in Kejriwal's ideology, but it is because Kejriwal fears loss in the Gujarat and Himachal elections. That is why he has taken the resignation from Gautam," he demanded.

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari called for Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's resignation, calling him the 'mastermind' behind the episode. Anil Kumar, Delhi Congress President, echoed similar views. "There are several other corrupt ministers in Arvind Kejriwal's cabinet including Sisodia. "The question is, when will Kejriwal take action against his corrupt ministers? When will he sack Manish Sisodia? There are serious allegations against several other MLAs too," he said.

Accusing Kejriwal of also being involved in corruption, Kumar said that he talks about corruption-free governance but does not sack his ministers involved in corrupt practices. "Ministers like Manish Sisodia are still surviving in Kejriwal's cabinet to help him loot the people of Delhi," he added. Gautam on Sunday said he attended the event in his personal capacity and accused the BJP of doing dirty politics over the issue. (PTI)