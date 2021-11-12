Mumbai: A massive fire, which broke out at a scrap market in Mankhurd Mandalay area here in the morning, has finally been brought under control. It took more than five hours to douse the flames which saw 20 fire tenders and 10 water tankers in the rescue operation.

According to Mumbai Fire Brigade, more than 12 godowns were completely destroyed in the fire that took place at a junk warehouse. However, there has been no casualty in the incident. The fire was brought under control at around 8.31am today

Earlier in the day, the Mumbai Fire Brigade rushed to the spot after receiving information about the tragedy. A police contingent was also deployed to control the crowd who gathered in the area.

The reason behind the fire is yet to be identified and it is being investigated.