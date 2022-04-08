New Delhi: After the registration of an FIR in Punjab's Mohali against BJP Delhi media in-charge Naveen Jindal, the latter hit back on Friday, saying it was Kejriwal's tactic to silence anyone speaking against him, adding that he was not afraid of these antics. "Arvind Kejriwal feels that if anyone in the country speaks against him, then by registering a case against them in Punjab, he will suppress their voice," Jindal said. Additionally, Jindal also accused AAP of helping terrorists thrive in Punjab.

"We will expose them. AAP government is the only one in the country which aids terrorists, with full cooperation from Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. I welcome Kejriwal to file not 1, but 10 more FIRs. If one Naveen Jindal dies, then 10 more Naveen Jindals will take his place," he said.

"Punjab Police is suppressing the voices of BJP leaders in Punjab. I'm right here, and not going anywhere. If they want, come and catch me or shoot me. Do whatever you want, I will continue to expose the corruption of AAP leaders," Jindal further stated. Jindal was booked for sharing a doctored video on Thursday, in which Kejriwal is heard saying how he takes money through corruption, while being accompanied by Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann and other assembly members.

