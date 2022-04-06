Mandi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, and several other AAP leaders were present at Aam Aadmi Party's mega roadshow, which was held in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi on Wednesday. A large number of AAP workers, who came from all over the state, apart from Punjab and Delhi participated in the roadshow in big numbers.

Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann accepted the greetings of the people who reached the roadshow in an open vehicle. Speaking at the roadshow, Arvind Kejriwal said that "Me and Bhagwant Maan are common people. We do not know how to do politics because we are common people. We engage in patriotism and our intention is to make the state corruption-free. We first made it happen in Delhi and then in Punjab and now it is Himachal's turn."

Attacking BJP and Congress, Kejriwal said, "both the parties ruled Himachal for so many years but there has been no improvement. BJP and Congress have done a lot of corruption in Himachal Pradesh and the government of the Aam Aadmi Party will make Himachal corruption-free." Assembly elections are set to be held in Himachal by the end of this year.

After the victory in Punjab, Aam Aadmi Party is eyeing Himachal Pradesh. AAP has already announced its decision to contest in all 68 seats in the state. Political experts believe that the purpose of the Aam Aadmi Party's roadshow in the home district of Himachal Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur is a show of strength.