New Delhi: After facing defeat in the just-concluded assembly elections in five states, the Congress party's troubles are not yet over. The party is not able to get opposition support for one Rajya Sabah seat from Assam.

In fact, two representatives from All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF), the major ally of Congress in Assam, landed in the national capital on Saturday to meet UPA chairperson and Congress president Sonia Gandhi, seeking support for AIUDF candidate for one Rajya Sabha seat from the State.

Just before the last Assembly election in Assam, AIUDF and Congress along with other opposition parties fought against BJP. In fact, AIUDF has always been with UPA at the Centre.

"In the last Assembly election, we fought together. We want to put a common candidate before the BJP in the Rajya Sabha election. We are in talks. We supported the UPA on many occasions. Now, it's their turn to support us," Aminul Islam, AIUDF general secretary, told ETV Bharat in New Delhi.

"We already had a talk with Raijor Dal president Akhil Gogoi and CPM leader Manoranjan Talukdar. We are approaching step by step and we are confident of winning the seat," said Islam.

Islam is hopeful that the opposition parties would be able to elect a common candidate for the Rajya seat. Echoing the same view, AIUDF MLA Karimuddin Barbhuyan reiterated that his party should get the seat from Assam.

"We are meeting Congress president Sonia Gandhi and we are hopeful of getting Congress support," said Barbhuyan.

AIUDF president Badruddin Ajmal sent both Islam and Barbhuyan to Delhi to meet Sonia Gandhi.

On the other hand, Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Bhupen Bora is optimistic that Congress will get support from the opposition parties including AIUDF for one Rajya Sabha candidate.

"We don't have a grand alliance in Assam but AIUDF was with UPA for a long time. We want to put a united candidate. In fact, several Congress leaders are on the list for a probable candidacy," said Bora.

He said that by tomorrow they will be able to take the final call on a common candidate. When asked about BJP's claim of getting both Rajya Sabha seats from Assam, Bora said, "BJP can get one seat but the second seat will go to the opposition."

In the 126 member Assam Assembly, BJP and its allies have 84 seats which ensures one RS seat for the party. BJP alone has 65 members. The Congress and other opposition parties combined have 42 seats. Congress has 27 seats while the AIUDF has 16 seats.