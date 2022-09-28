Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh): A person Hariom Sharma hailing from Indergarh village in Shivpuri district of Madhya Pradesh has been running from pillar to post, because his hard-earned money, a sum worth over Rs 4 lakh was siphoned off from his account after declaring him dead allegedly by PCO Shyamlal Jatav of Shivpuri district.

Complainant Hariom Sharma, said, "I learned about the matter when an official asked me to furnish the detail in writing about being alive. During the investigation, it was found that I have been declared dead in the official record."

Speaking to reporters, Hariom Sharma said, "A sum of Rs 4 lakh something was withdrawn from my bank account after declaring me dead in the official record of the government. Employees and officers connived to take away money from my bank account."

"When I heard that the money had been withdrawn by someone else; I suffered a heart attack. With the help of villagers, I was admitted to a hospital. After being discharged from the hospital, on Tuesday, I came to the Collectorate to put forward my complaint before the public grievance redressal forum."