Ahmedabad: On the second day of his visit to home state Gujarat, where elections are due in December this year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday held two roadshows- in Gandhinagar district and another on his way to the Sardar Patel stadium in Ahmedabad where he inaugurated the state's major sporting event, the Khel Mahakumbh.

On Friday, a day after BJP won elections in four out of the five states including politically crucial Uttar Pradesh and three other states, Modi had held a roadshow from the Ahmedabad airport to 'Kamalam', the BJP headquarters in Gandhinagar. Holding three roadshows in two days in Gujarat is seen as the prime minister virtually propelling BJP workers in poll mode.

On Saturday evening, Modi held a roadshow between Indira bridge and the Sardar Patel stadium in Ahmedabad, covering a distance of 3.5 km, amid cheers by the people and BJP workers. Earlier in the day, Modi embarked on a roadshow, extending to 12 km, between Dehgam town in the Gandhinagar district and the Rashtriya Raksha University (RRU) at Lavad village, where he attended the first convocation as the chief guest. Along the route, Modi waved to people standing in large numbers on both sides of the road. He greeted people in an open jeep, with Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel accompanying him.

Also read: Stress-free training activities will strengthen country's security apparatus: Modi

Unlike in the morning, the prime minister remained seated in a closed jeep in the evening roadshow. His vehicle, surrounded by security personnel, moved slowly as Modi accepted the greetings of people and waved back at them. With people chanting his name, Modi stepped out of his vehicle at several points and waved at people. While security personnel formed a human chain around Modi to keep the enthusiastic crowd in check, many people jostled to capture his image on their mobile phones from close quarters.

Before joining the Dehgam roadshow, Modi had left the Raj Bhavan in a car and shifted to an open jeep on reaching Dehgam. During that roadshow, people thronged the road to greet the PM along the route and welcomed him with garlands and flower petals. The roadshow continued till the university. Assembly elections are due this December in Gujarat, the unbreached bastion of the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) since 1988. Modi had served as chief minister of the state before becoming the prime minister for the first time in 2014.

PTI