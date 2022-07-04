New Delhi: Security agencies involved in anti-Naxal operations have launched a massive manhunt to nab the top Maoist leaders in different States. This follows the arrest of a top Maoist leader in Andhra Pradesh recently that resulted in the surrender of 60 more rebels which has boosted the morale of the security forces.

A senior official from the security establishment privy to the development told ETV Bharat on Monday that the incident in Andhra Pradesh boosted the law enforcement agencies to proactively carry on anti-Naxal operation. "The arrest of Vanthala Ramakrishna, Pedabayalu area committee secretary of Maoists in Andhra Pradesh resulted in the surrender of more than 60 Maoists. This breakthrough has given a body blow to the Maoist movement in the Andhra-Odisha Border (AOB)," said the official.

A joint team of CRPF and state police arrested Ramakrishna while he was proceeding from Kondrum to Injari at Pedabayali in Alluri Sitaram Raju district of Andhra Pradesh last week. A huge cache of arms and ammunitions including one IED (5 kg), 5 detonators, one 9mm pistol, 8 rounds, and Rs 39 lakhs in cash were recovered from his possession. "Following his arrest, 60 more militia members of Pedabayalu area committee have surrendered before the security agencies," the official said.

Security agencies believe that arrest of top Maoist leaders will ultimately result in the surrender of other cadres. Following interaction with the surrendered Maoists, the security agencies claimed that the ongoing development in the naxal-affected areas has started bringing positive results where Maoists are forced to lay down arms.

An official from the security establishment said that security agencies have chalked out a list of top Maoist leaders who are influencing others besides recruiting more members to carry out subversive activities. The top Maoist leader on the radar of security agencies in Jharkhand is Misir Besra, Asim Mandal, and Anal da. All three carry a reward of Rs 1 crore. The security agencies are also on the lookout for Sahdeo Yadav, Padumna Sharma, Vikas Sharma, Pramod Mishra, and Anil Yadav in Bihar.

Similarly, Malla Raji Reddy, Ramachandra, Guddu alias Jayram and Jadi Venkati who are looking after the Manipur-Nuapada division along the Odisha and Chhattisgarh border are also on the top wanted lists of the security agencies.

Also Read: Maoists trying to strengthen base along Indo-Bangla border: Sources

The security forces arrested 409 Maoists in 2021 which was 276 in 2020. In the current year as of April 10, the number of such arrests of Maoists stood at 88. The number of surrendered Maoists has also increased from 352 in 2020 to 533 in 2021. As per data, till April this year, as many as 138 Maoists have surrendered before the security forces.

In a written reply to a question in Lok Sabha in the last session, Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said that incidents of Left Wing Extremist (LWE) violence have reduced by 77 percent from an all-time high of 2,258 in 2009 to 509 in 2021. "Similarly, resultant deaths (civilians + security forces) have reduced by 85 percent from an all-time high of 1,005 in 2010 to 147 in 2021. The number of districts reporting LWE violence has also reduced by 48 percent," Rai has said.