Jashpur (Chhattisgarh): After battling for life for the past fifteen days at Kansabel Nursery in the Jashpur district of Chhattisgarh, the baby elephant which was rescued by the forest guards, succumbed to its injuries on Monday. Despite efforts, a team of veterinarians was unable to save the life of the pachyderm.

After battling for life, injured baby elephant dies in Chhattisgarh's Jashpur

Read: Chhattisgarh: Villagers attempt to drive wild elephant away

Divisional forest officer, Jitendra Upadhyaya, said, "We had recovered the injured baby elephant from the Kunkery forest, and thereafter the pachyderm was shifted to Kansabel Nursery for treatment. Doctors attending to the injured elephant said that its hind legs were not working."

Veterinarian Dr P K Chandan, said, "On November 27 we came to know that a baby elephant slipped and fell in a drain in the Kunkery forest area. The injured baby elephant was suffering from a paralytic attack in its hind legs and despite several medications, tonics and painkillers, the wild beast was unable to move its legs. Despite several days of efforts, the injured wild animal breathed its last on Monday."