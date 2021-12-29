Bengaluru: A major Covid-19 cluster has been detected in an apartment at Bengaluru's Okalipuram after 27 residents tested positive for COVID-19. The source of infection has been traced to a badminton event that was held at the Shobha Indraprastha apartment complex on December 18.

After the badminton tournament, some of the residents tested positive after they went for testing before going abroad. Then the all the participants in the tournament were tested by health officials in which total of 27 people tested Covid positive.

According to BBMP’s chief health officer (public health) Balasundar, the cases have been detected in multiple floors of the two towers in the apartment complex. The civic body has now closed all common spaces, including gyms and swimming pools, and extended the micro containment measures to include one floor above and below the flat where the infected persons reside.

A steady increase has been registered in Covid 19 clusters and Omicron Varient cases in Bengaluru. As a precautionary measure, the state government has announced a “night curfew" in the state from 28 December till January 7.

