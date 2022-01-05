Varanasi: National General Secretary of All India Sant Samiti Swami Jitendranand Saraswati has called upon Akhilesh Yadav to build a grand temple in Mathura over Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav claims of Lord Krishana coming in his dreams.

Assembly elections can be announced at any time in Uttar Pradesh and considering the same every party is trying different cards to woo their vote banks and that's why after Ayodhya and Kashi, Mathura is becoming the new political tool to the leaders.

On Monday, January 3, SP supremo Akhilesh Yadav during a program claimed that Lord Krishna comes to his dreams every night to tell him that he would form the government and establish “Ram Rajya” in Uttar Pradesh after the state's upcoming Assembly polls.

Following the statement, Jitendranand Saraswati released a video and said, "Akhil Bhartiya Sant Samiti bows down to Lord Krishna and former Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav as Lord Krishana appeared in his dreams. We saints are continuously making efforts to liberate the Krishna Janmabhoomi and the temple destroyed by the Aurangzeb and the struggle history of saints is also connected with the birthplace of Krishna. So I urge him to make a public announcement that if he comes to power, he will free the land of Lord Krishna and pave the way for the construction of a grand temple."

Jitendranand Saraswati also offered Akhilesh Yadav the post of President in Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi Mukti Yagya Samiti if he will be announcing to free the land of Krishna Janmabhoomi

