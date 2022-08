Jalandhar: Sarwan Singh, 92, a resident of village Salwan in the Adampur area, met his nephew after 75 years at Gurudwara Sri Kartar Sahib in Pakistan on Monday. The elderly, in a conversation with ETV Bharat, said that ten members of his family died during the India-Pakistan partition and only five could make it to India. His elder brother and his 6-year-old nephew stayed in Pakistan.

Sarwan Singh thought that his nephew died after he tried to locate him for years. However, decades later, a random interview of his nephew, Mohan Singh, now named Mohammad Asalikh, taken by Mohammed Javed Iqbal surfaced and Sarwan got to know about his nephew. With help from Kartarpur Sahib Corridor, Sarwan could meet his nephew and his family after 75 years at Gurudwara Sri Kartar Sahib in Pakistan.

Sarwan said that he burst out in tears when he met and hugged his nephew. "It was really good to meet my nephew after 75 years and I also met my nephew's children. I would like to thank the Indian and Pakistani governments and the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor who make it possible for me to meet my nephew. It was heartwarming to see my nephew and also Sikhs and Muslims were together in the Gurudwara.