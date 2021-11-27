New Delhi: Indian democracy has covered a remarkable distance, and today after 7 decades and 17 General Elections since Independence, women's participation in India has exceeded that of men and stood at 67% in the 2019 General Election, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sushil Chandra said on Friday.

Speaking at an international webinar organised by the Election Commission of India (ECI) on ‘Enhancing electoral participation of Women, Persons with Disabilities (PwDs) & Senior citizen Voters: Sharing Best Practices and New Initiatives,' Sushil Chandra, current chairman of Association of World Election Bodies (A-WEB) applauded the key initiatives taken by the ECI to enhance women participation in the elections.

The path-breaking initiatives include associating more women as polling booth officials, a larger number of all-women managed polling stations, crèche facility at polling stations, separate toilets and waiting area at the polling booths, ensuring ease of registration with women Block level Officers motivating women in their own socio-cultural milieu, among others.

He also said that the gender gap, a crucial parameter, which was -16.71% in 1962, has not only closed but reversed to +0.17% in 2019 adding that India has witnessed a 235.72% increase in female electors since 1971.

Elaborating on the concept of Absentee voter facilitation, introduced by the ECI in 2020 to ensure voting facility at the doorstep especially for 80+ senior citizens, PwDs and Covid-affected voters, CEC added that such postal ballot facility had been successfully implemented across six state assembly elections including Bihar, Assam, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and UT Puducherry, which had a cumulative elector base of 73.6 million.

He also highlighted that, in the last five state assembly elections, 4.5 times higher voters participated in the electoral process through postal ballots and there is scope for widening the outreach and facilitation efforts. He added that there are around 15 million 80+ voters today in the country.

In his reference to the infrastructural problems faced by the people with disabilities, he urged all the participants to have ‘Accessibility focus’ as part of the design itself for any technology or service adopted by any EMB rather than being added on later as an afterthought. He cited various initiatives taken by ECI like PwD app, provision of a wheelchair, volunteer assistance, Braille EPIC card, Braille signage in EVMs, free transport to and from polling station, priority voting and provision of AMFs to provide a hassle-free experience to PwD electors.

The webinar, which marked the completion of two years of ECI’s chairmanship at A-WEB, was attended by over 100 delegates from 24 countries, 4 international organisations and 20 diplomats.