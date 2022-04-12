Chandigarh: It took 56 years of waiting and a prolonged legal battle for her to get the due pension after her husband was martyred but Dharmo Devi emerged victorious with the Punjab and Haryana High Court ordering the Centre and the CRPF to pay her the due pension of her husband which was suspended allegedly without any reason.

Her struggle started when her husband, posted in the 9th Battalion of the CRPF, was killed during the Indo-China war of 1962. Dharmo was given a special pension following the death of her husband. However, her ordeal was far from over. Suddenly after four years, the pension was discontinued by the Centre allegedly without any specific reason. She moved the High Court in 1966 demanding that the Government provide her the pension. After a prolonged legal battle, the High court has directed the Centre to release the pension of the martyr's wife since 1966 along with six per cent interest.

Earlier the High Court had sought a reply from the Central Government and the CRPF regarding the suspension of pension. Dharmo's counsel had stated in the High Court that she has been deprived of her legitimate rights for 56 years due to which she is entitled to other allowances since then. The Centre and the CRPF argued that the pension was discontinued due to a lack of communication.