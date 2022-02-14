Srinagar: Almost after three years, colleges and universities will open in the Kashmir valley on Tuesday as the winter vacation has delayed the opening of the educational institutions in the Valley. The UT administration on Sunday announced the reopening of higher educational institutions across Jammu and Kashmir while schools from Class 9 to 12 resumed in the Jammu region.

The schools in the Valley will reopen on March 1 after the conclusion of a three-month-long winter vacation. Colleges and universities were set to reopen today but confusion prevailed among students as they didn't turn up to campuses. Colleges campuses in Kashmir looked deserted as students didn't turn up due to confusion created by the winter vacation and UT administration order.

The educational institutions were closed for nearly 3 years. The institutions were shut for six months on August 5, 2019, after the abrogation of Article 370. Then two consecutive Covid-19 lockdowns kept them closed for two years.

Though online classes were held during the lockdown yet students and experts said this online system can't be a replacement for physical academic exercise. Students have been under mental stress for the last three years due to the closure of educational institutions. Parents, equally, have been concerned about the academic future of their wards.

Meanwhile, the administration said that since the positivity rate has declined the educational institutions are being reopened.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Secretary Dr Arun Kumar Mehta said that the COVID positivity rate in the UT has been contained to 0.7% and impressed upon the Heads of all educational institutions to remain vigilant to any signs of infection especially among unvaccinated students below the age of 17 years. The Chief Secretary also urged the authorities of educational institutions to ensure adherence to Covid-19 appropriate behavior, social distancing, hand hygiene provisions, and compliance to UGC guidelines.

Dr. Mehta asked the Vice-Chancellors of universities, Principals of colleges, and Heads of all schools to submit COVID prevention and mitigation plans taking into account the capacity of classrooms with 6 feet norm, staggered teaching plan, Covid-19 protocols, vaccination, screening, and emergency SoP within two days.

"The education institutions should screen their students and ensure that symptomatic students are tested timely and isolated to prevent the spread of infection," Dr. Mehta said while chairing a meeting with stakeholders. The Health and Medical Education Department was directed to address the health-related needs of all schools, colleges, and universities in a time-bound manner, through the concerned divisional and district administrations.

