Mainpuri (Uttar Pradesh): An elderly person from Etawah in Uttar Pradesh underwent trial in a stealing case for 24 years. He had stolen Rs 45 from a person in 1998. Elderly accused Mannan on Monday accepted his crime. Thereafter, the court of the chief judicial magistrate, Mainpuri, sent him to jail for four days. After undergoing four days of jail term, the accused will be released from prison. On April 17, 1998, complainant Virendra, a resident of Batham locality, had lodged a complaint with the police against Mannan for stealing Rs 45 from his pocket near Laneganj under Purani tehsil of the district, said sources.

Later, police recovered the stolen money from Mannan's possession. Thereafter on April 18, the accused was sent to jail and after completing two months and 21 days in jail, Mannan was granted bail in the case from the Mainpuri district court. After investigating the case, police filed a charge sheet in the CJM's court. The CJM's court sent several reminders to the accused in the form of summons, warrants and lastly confiscation of his property. It is alleged that in the absence of information about the reminders, the accused was not appearing before the court. The accused then through his advocate BH Hashmi filed an application urging the court for withdrawing the warrant against him on September 27. On September 28, Mannan also put forward a petition before the court accepting his crime. The Chief Judicial Magistrate then sent him to jail for four days.