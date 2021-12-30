Kohima (Nagaland): The controversial Armed Forces Special Powers Act, 1958 (AFSPA) has been extended in Nagaland for six more months putting to rest all the speculations that the Act may be withdrawn from the north-east state.

The Ministry of Home Affairs issued a notification today in this regard, declaring the entire state as a 'disturbed area' under AFSPA for 6 more months until June 30, 2022, stating that Nagaland’s "disturbed and dangerous condition" entails the use of armed forces in aid of civil power.

Demands to withdraw AFSPA from Nagaland increased after 14 civilians were killed by Army in a counter-insurgency operation and its subsequent fall out in Mon district in the first week of December.

The Nagaland legislative assembly too had sought the repeal of AFSPA from the northeast, specifically from Nagaland, so as to strengthen the ongoing efforts to find a peaceful political settlement to the Naga political issue.

Following it, the Central government had formed a seven-member committee to suggest withdrawal of AFSPA from Nagaland and asked to submit its report within three months.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), Northeast India Division, in an office order on December 26, stated that "In order to review AFSPA in Nagaland a committee is constituted."

In June 2021, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs had extended the Act for six more months while declaring the entire Nagaland as a "disturbed area" till December 31 this year.

The Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act gives sweeping powers to the armed forces allowing them to conduct operations anywhere and arrest anyone without prior notice.

While Nagaland became a separate state in 163, the AFSPA has been in force in the northeast since 1958.