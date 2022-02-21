Jaipur: An African woman was detained at the Jaipur Airport on Monday by officials of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) after she was found to have been carrying narcotics in her private parts. The smuggler is currently undergoing operative procedures at the city's Sawai Mansingh hospital in order for the officials to extract the capsules.

According to information, the smuggler had flown from Sharjah to Jaipur. Upon suspicion, she was initially searched by Customs officials, but any suspicious items were not found on her.

This was followed by the DRI taking the woman into custody based on inputs, and taking her to the hospital for body scans. The scan confirmed the strong possibility of drugs stored inside her.

The exact price of the drug, divided into 70 to 80 capsules, is expected to be more than Rs 10 crore. The exact nature of the narcotic substance is yet unclear.

