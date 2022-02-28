Mumbai: The Mumbai Customs Department on Monday seized drugs Rs 56 crore worth of drugs from the Mumbai airport. As informed by the Customs Department officials, a woman of African origin was carrying 8 kgs of heroin that have an international market value worth crores of rupees.

The woman has been arrested while the drugs she was carrying have also been taken into confiscation by the officials. The further investigation to track the details and other possible branchings of the case is also underway as informed by the officials.

A case has been registered against the African national under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act against African national women citizens, though her identify has not been confirmed yet.

Also read: NCB identifies Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Tripura as major drug hubs