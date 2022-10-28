Kottayam: Cases of African swine fever were reported in a private farm at Meenachil panchayat on Thursday, putting the District Disaster Management team on alert. Kottayam District Collector Dr PK Jayasree said that precautionary measures have been taken to prevent the spread of the disease in the district. In order to curb the outbreak, the animal husbandry officials were directed to cull and bury the pigs on the farm where the disease has been confirmed.

According to an official, approximately 48 pigs have been culled and buried so far on the orders of the District Collector, who is also the chairperson of the District Disaster Management Authority. The officials have marked one kilometre of the area from where the disease was confirmed as an infected area and 10 km around the place has been demarcated as a surveillance zone. Shops selling pork meat have been closed down, while restrictions have been imposed on the transportation of pigs, pork meat and fodder from there to other areas.