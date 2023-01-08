New Delhi: A violent mob of 100 African nationals attacked some Delhi police officials on Saturday, hours after the cops arrested three Nigerians who were living illegally in India. The attack was reported from Neb Sarai's Raju Park, once during the arrest and again for the second time when the police team paid another visit to the area.

As informed by a senior police official, a team of Narcotics Cell went to Raju Park on Saturday for deportation proceedings for overstaying foreign nationals. At about 2:30 pm, the team apprehended three African nationals whose visas had expired, he added.

"The team was trying to bring them to the police station but suddenly about 100 African nationals gathered there and obstructed the police team. In the meantime, two of the detained African Nationals managed to escape. Later on, one of them was successfully apprehended," the official said.

Again at about 6:30 pm, a joint team of the narcotics squad and Neb Sarai Police Station reached Raju Park in search of the overstaying foreign nationals and detained four African nationals. A group of 150-200 African nationals gathered there and again attacked the cops. The police team this time managed to get all 4 nagged Africans to the police station after the violence was pacified.

The police registered a case under section 420/120B of IPC read with 14 Foreigners Act, and also seized the passports. The official said that the deportation proceedings for the arrested are underway.