New Delhi: Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, last week released eight cheetahs into Madhya Pradesh's Kuno National Park which were brought from Namibia after the Supreme Court lifted its stay on its earlier ban.

Back in 2012, the apex court bench comprising Justice KS Radhakrishnan and Justice CK Prasad had turned down the government's proposal of introducing cheetahs from Africa to India as the wildlife experts had advised against it. In the same proposal, lions were also to be introduced and the abundance of prey in the same sanctuary was one of the reasons for the top court to turn down the proposal.

The environment ministry had proposed to ship cheetahs here in 2010 as cheetahs in India got extinct in the 1950s. By introducing African cheetahs the government was trying to revive the population. However, the plan was put to a halt by the apex court.

The studies by experts had shown that the species in two different continents are genetically different and African cheetahs would struggle to survive here. Later, in 2017, the National Tiger Conservation Authority(NTCA) moved to the top court seeking a review of its verdict on banning the introduction of African cheetahs.

NTCA proposed before the court that cheetahs would be introduced on an "experimental basis in a carefully chosen habitat and nurtured and watched to see whether they can adapt to the Indian conditions". In case the location did not suit the cheetahs, they would be transferred to another forest.