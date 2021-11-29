New Delhi: An Afghan-origin man was found shot to death here in Wazirabad area on Sunday night.

He was seen lying in an empty plot in Wazirabad's street number 9 late on Sunday night. Residents of the area informed the police at around 9.30 pm. The police took him to the hospital, where the doctors declared him to be dead.

The deceased was later identified as Shiraz, who was originally from Afghanistan and used to live in Ballimaran area, where he ran a clothing business.

Reportedly, Shiraz had come to Wazirabad to meet a relative in Wazirabad. His body was recovered from the empty plot near the relative's house.

The police has gone through CCTV footage in the nearby areas, and it has been revealed that there is more than one killer. The police are currently questioning people suspected to be associated with the incident. The reason behind the murder is not yet clear.