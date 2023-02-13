Bengaluru: Speaking at the launch of the 14th edition of Asia's largest aero show 'Aero India 2023' on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that Aero India is a wonderful platform to showcase the unlimited potential our country has in the defence and aerospace sectors. PM Modi bolstering the 'Make in India' campaign at the launch said that India today is a potential defence partner and is touching new heights as well as crossing them.

"When a country moves forward with new thinking, a new approach, then its systems also start changing according to the new thinking," PM Modi added. He said that this is the new India of the 21st century, which will neither miss any opportunity nor will it lack any effort. The deafening roar of Aero India also has the echo of India's Reform, Perform and Transform, he reiterated.

Highlighting India's metal in the defence sector, Modi said that 'Aero India' reflects India's new strength and capabilities. "Today, our successes are giving proof of India's potential, India's capability. The 'Aero India 2023' event is not only a show, but also reflection of India's self-confidence," PM Modi added. The Prime Minsiter at Aero India said that India will move towards becoming one of the leading defence exporters globally in the coming times.

Indian Air Force Chief Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari lead the Gurukul formation during the flypast at the inaugural ceremony of the mega air show. The five-day event will include aerial displays by aircraft and helicopters along with a large exhibition and trade fair of aerospace and defence companies. A premier exhibition in the global aviation industry, Aero India is held biennially in a total area of around 35,000 sqm, providing an opportunity for the industry to showcase its capabilities, products and services.