Prayagraj: The Special Task Force (STF) of Uttar Pradesh arrested students' union leader Sadaqat Khan, age 27, in connection with advocate Umesh Pal murder case, officials said on Monday. Police claimed that Khan had confessed to the police that the 'conspiracy to kill Umesh Pal' was hatched in his hostel room.

Police said the suspect suffered injuries when he attempted to flee from the police custody and was being treated in a hospital. He was picked up by the STF personnel and they were were bringing him to the police station concerned for further questioning, when he attempted to flee from the spot.

"While being escorted by the police, Khan tried to escape. He tripped over the divider on a road and fell on the ground resulting in injuries," a police official said. Speaking to reporters, Commission of Police (CoP) Ramit Sharma said Sadaqat Khan, (27), a resident of Bara in Ghazipur district of the state was picked up and brought to the police station for questioning on Feb. 24.

His father's name is Shamshad Khan. The accused was brought to the police station by the STF for interrogation. On Monday, the accused was formally arrested. He had shared vital information to the police, especially the conspiracy angle in connection with the Umesh Pal murder case, the top cop said.

The hostel room where the accused has been staying was used to hatch the conspiracy. The arrested has also revealed the names of the conspirators and have also shared the crucial conversations he had had over WhatsApp call and messages received on his phone, the senior police official added.

Also read: Accused in Umesh Pal murder case shot dead in police encounter in Prayagraj

Based on his confessions, the police conducted a search at the accused's hostel room and seized some incriminating documents. While the accused was being taken to the police station after his arrest, he tried to jump the police custody. In the fleeing attempt, he tripped and fell down on the ground, sustaining injuries. The accused has been undergoing treatment at the hospital. It will not be appropriate to divulge further information, the CoP said.