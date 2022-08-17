Barpeta(Assam): An advocate allegedly beat up a woman in Assam's Barpeta district court premises on Wednesday after she reportedly refused to sign the divorce application. Rehena Begum, the victim, claimed that the advocate Sharif Hussain, who represents her husband Rahman Ali in a family dispute insisted her to sign the mutual consent divorce application.

"I have been married only for 7 months. I did not budge to the advocate's demand to sign the mutual consent application. He got infuriated and attacked me. He bashed my head on the wall repeatedly," Rehana told the media, while being dressed in a huge bandage showcasing her injuries to the forehead.

"I have lodged a complaint against the advocate and I have also named some family members in connection with the assault," she said. Based on her complaint, Sadar police have registered a case and are investigating. No arrest has been made till the filing of this report.