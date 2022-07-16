Patna: Patna police probing the network of a terror module busted in Bihar had made another arrest on Saturday from Lucknow with the help of Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (UPSTF), said ASP Phulwarisharif, Manish Kumar.

The arrested man has been identified as Nooruddin Jangi alias Advocate Nooruddin. Police have also recovered objectionable content from his mobile. "Chats have been found on the mobile of the person we arrested in the Ghazwa-e-Hind case. The links found on Facebook and YouTube are provocative. Its contacts are connected with Pakistan, Yemen, and Bangladesh. We are gathering further information," said, ASP Manish Kumar

"Our teams are working to bring back the accused from UP to Bihar", he added.