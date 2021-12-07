New Delhi: Out of the total 125.35 crore Covid-19 vaccines administered as on November 30, adverse effects have been reported only in 0.0004 per cent of the total doses. The Minister of State Dr. Bharati Pravin Pawar presented the statistics in Rajya Sabha on Tuesday, in a written reply.

"As on 30th November 2021, a total of 123.25 crore doses of Covid-19 vaccines have been administered and 49,819 Adverse Events Following Immunisation (AEFIs) have been reported which is 0.004% of total doses administered under COVID-19 vaccination programme," said Pawar.

The union minister also said that out of the 49,819 cases of AEFIs, 163 were severe and 195 were serious.

"Total deaths and hospitalisations following use of all three Covid-19 vaccines were 946 (0.00008%) and 1019 (0.00008%) respectively. The causality assessment of 89 deaths have been completed.The number of deaths classified under different causality assessment categories are vaccine product-related – 4, coincidental – 58, indeterminate – 16 and unclassifiable -11," the Minister added.

Also Read: 85 pc of India's eligible population administered first dose of COVID-19 vaccine: Mandaviya